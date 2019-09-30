Teacher’s unique approach to history helps students make sense of the present

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Political news is often in the headlines, and one Tinley Park High School teacher is making sure his students understand what's going on today by getting them engaged with the country's past.

It's American history Dan Uniek style, and the high-energy discussions leave students captivated.

"It's a great time to be teaching this," Uniek said. "I mean we're talking impeachment today, I have to tell them what is going on with the whistleblower stuff and it's fascinating."

One of the reasons student Rylee Youpel nominated Uniek for Teacher of the Month is he doesn't just lecture. He works the room, drawing inspiration from the figures that fill his walls.

"Teachers like Mr. Uniek, that's what compelled me to write about him; he's so passionate about everything," Youpel said.

To honor Mr. Uniek and his 20-year career, award sponsor Ken Allen presented him with a $1,000 check. He says there's nothing he'd rather do.

"These ideas from these incredible men and women through the ages, they still speak to us," Uniek said.