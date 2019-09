× Sailor who died on USS Nimitz from Chicago

CORONADO, Cal. — The sailor who died after falling from an aircraft elevator aboard the USS Nimitz was from Chicago.

Juan Jose Garcia-Herrera was 21-years-old.

He fell from one of the ship’s aircraft elevators late Friday night. He died in the hospital Saturday morning.

Garcia-Herrera was a logistics specialist seaman who first reported for training in 2017.

An investigation is underway into what caused the accident.