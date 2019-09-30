Russell Dorsey looks back at the Cubs & White Sox seasons on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For the first time since the 2014 season, there will not be a single postseason game in the Windy City.

The Cubs had made the playoffs the previous five seasons but missed out on it this year, leading to the parting of ways with manager Joe Maddon. While they were improved, the White Sox weren't close to competing for a playoff spot in a very strong American League.

Now each team is looking ahead to the offseason in hopes of making a return to the postseason in 2020. Russell Dorsey of MLB.com will be covering it the entire offseason and he joined Sports Feed Monday to discuss that along with the regular season just finished.

