Police searching for missing 80-year-old Indiana man, woman

Posted 7:49 AM, September 30, 2019, by , Updated at 08:00AM, September 30, 2019

PLYMOUTH, Ind. — The Plymouth Police Department is investigating the disappearance of an 80-year-old man and woman. Police said the man is in “extreme danger” and may require medical assistance.

William Wallace was last seen on Sept. 29 at 9 a.m. in the company of Jane Wallace, police said.

Police described William as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 170 pounds, gray hair with blue eyes and driving a gray 2014 Ford Focus with Indiana license plate number TF644.

Jane was described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall, 100 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information may call Plymouth police at 574-936-3187.

