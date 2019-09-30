Police investigating multiple armed robberies on Near North Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago police are alerting the public of a series of armed robberies on the Near North Side, including multiple cases involving groups who either attack or threaten violence against their victims.

The robberies took place in the area bordered by Elm on the north, Grand on the south, Michigan Avenue on the east and LaSalle on the west. They happened throughout the day, some early in the morning, others at night and at least one in the middle of the day.

In the most recent case, police say a man was beat up and robbed of his cell phone in front of Miller’s Pub on Wabash in the Loop Sunday night. The victim told police a man snatched his cellphone out of his hand and threw him to the ground. In another incident, a suspect started a conversation with a victim before pulling out a gun, demanding money and taking off.

In at least six cases since late August, police say groups of three to five suspects approached victims on the Near North Side and either attacked or threatened violence against them before taking their property.

But police say incidents like these are not confined the North Side. CPD Officer Michelle Tannehill said they're investigating similar incidents in other areas as well.

“So everybody knows, we are at 20-year lows in robberies, and year-to-date we are down 18 percent," Tannehill said. "We send out community alerts to combat robberies and it’s so those the community is vigilant.”

The description of the suspects are pretty vague, so police are asking anyone who may have surveillance video of any of the incidents to give them to police.

Officer Tannehill also had so good advice for anyone who may end up being the victim of a robbery or attack: try to remember the suspect's shoes because it's pretty hard to change them, making them helpful in tracking down the suspect.