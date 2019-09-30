Lunchbreak: Eggs Benedict with Chicken Sausage and a Roasted Tomato Hollandaise
Chef Brian Ellis
The Smith, 400 N. Clark Street, Chicago
https://thesmithrestaurant.com/location/chicago/
Recipe:
BENEDICT JOHNNY RECIPE FROM THE SMITH
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 pieces chicken breakfast sausage (recipe below)
- 2 XL free-range eggs
- ¼ C. jalapeño cheddar white corn batter (recipe below)
- ¼ C. tomato hollandaise, warm (recipe below)
- 2 T. canola oil
- 1 pinch chives, finely minced
- 2 T. white vinegar
- Kosher salt, to taste
DIRECTIONS
- Place a medium sized pot on high heat. Fill with a half gallon of water and vinegar, and bring to a boil.
- In a pan on medium heat, place 1 T. of canola oil and sear chicken sausage patties until golden brown on both side. Hold in a warm place.
- Turn the water down to a simmer, stir the water, and gently place the eggs into the pot. Cook for 4-5 minutes until desired level of poach is achieved.
- Preheat the oven to 350 deg. In a small cast iron skillet, melt a pad of butter in the oven.
- Ladle ¼ cup of corn batter into the pan, bake for 8-10 minutes.
- To assemble, remove corn cake from oven, top with warm sausage, top each piece of sausage with poached eggs, and top the eggs with two tablespoons of warm tomato hollandaise. Finish with chives.
- Finish the egg with finely minced chives before serving and enjoy.
CHICKEN BREAKFAST SAUSAGE (yields 10 servings)
INGREDIENTS
- 3-inch ring mold
- 3 lbs ground chicken thighs
- Pinch of sage (finely chopped)
- Pinch of thyme (finely chopped)
- 2 T. grade A maple syrup
- 1 T. sugar
- 1 T. dark brown sugar
- 1 T. kosher salt
- 1/4 TSP white pepper
- 1/4 TSP ground nutmeg
- 1/4 TSP crushed red pepper flakes
- 1/8 TSP ground ginger
DIRECTIONS
- Place all ingredients inside a mixing bowl and mix well.
- Place ¼ C. sausage mixture into 3-inch ring mold.
- Unmold sausage and refrigerate until ready to use.
Be sure to keep the chicken sausage mixture as cold as possible throughout the process. The best way to ensure proper temperature is to fill a large mixing bowl with ice and then place a mixing bowl inside to place ingredients.
JALAPENO CHEDDAR WHITE CORN CAKE (yields 10 servings)
INGREDIENTS
- 1 C. cornmeal
- 1 C. all-purpose flour
- ¼ C. sugar
- 2 ¼ C. buttermilk
- 3 T. butter (diced)
- 3 XL free-range eggs
- ½ C. pepperjack cheese, shredded
- 1.5 T. jalapeño pepper, seeds removed and chopped
- 1.5 T. fresno chili pepper, seeds removed and chopped
- 3 T. scallion, sliced
- 2 TSP baking soda
- 1.5 TSP kosher salt
DIRECTIONS
- In the bowl of a stand mixer, cream together butter and sugar until smooth.
- Add eggs one at a time until fully incorporated.
- Mix together remaining dry ingredients (cornmeal, AP flour, salt, and baking soda)
- Alternating between buttermilk and dry ingredients mix into batter until fully incorporated.
- When mix is smooth finish batter with jalapeño, fresno chili, scallion, and pepperjack.
- Store in a cool place until ready to prepare
ROASTED TOMATO HOLLANDAISE
INGREDIENTS
- 2 plum tomatoes
- ½ TBSP EVOO
- Pinch of thyme
- 1.5 TSP kosher salt
- Pinch of pepper
- 5 Egg yolks
- .5 lb unsalted butter
- 2 T. lemon juice
- 2 T. hot sauce (your favorite brand)
- 2 T. water
DIRECTIONS
- Slice the tomatoes into ½ inch slices, season with 1 tsp of salt, pinch of pepper, EVOO, and thyme.
- Place on a tray in the oven at 300 degrees for 25-30 minutes until roasted and tender.
- While the tomatoes are roasting, melt butter gently and reserve in a warm place.
- Place a pot of water on the stove and a bowl over the water to create a double boiler.
- Place egg yolks into double boiler and whisk vigorously over the heat being sure to not scramble the eggs. When the eggs begin to thicken, the color will get softer, and then will begin to get frothy.
- While whisking slowly add melted butter until fully incorporated and eggs are cooked. This should coat the back of a spoon with a light but frothy sauce.
- Finish the sauce with lemon juice, salt, and hot sauce.
- Blend the roasted tomato into the sauce until smooth using a hand blender or by placing the sauce in a blender on a low setting.