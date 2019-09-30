× Lunchbreak: Eggs Benedict with Chicken Sausage and a Roasted Tomato Hollandaise

Chef Brian Ellis

The Smith, 400 N. Clark Street, Chicago

https://thesmithrestaurant.com/location/chicago/

Recipe:

BENEDICT JOHNNY RECIPE FROM THE SMITH

INGREDIENTS:

2 pieces chicken breakfast sausage (recipe below)

2 XL free-range eggs

¼ C. jalapeño cheddar white corn batter (recipe below)

¼ C. tomato hollandaise, warm (recipe below)

2 T. canola oil

1 pinch chives, finely minced

2 T. white vinegar

Kosher salt, to taste

DIRECTIONS

Place a medium sized pot on high heat. Fill with a half gallon of water and vinegar, and bring to a boil. In a pan on medium heat, place 1 T. of canola oil and sear chicken sausage patties until golden brown on both side. Hold in a warm place. Turn the water down to a simmer, stir the water, and gently place the eggs into the pot. Cook for 4-5 minutes until desired level of poach is achieved. Preheat the oven to 350 deg. In a small cast iron skillet, melt a pad of butter in the oven. Ladle ¼ cup of corn batter into the pan, bake for 8-10 minutes. To assemble, remove corn cake from oven, top with warm sausage, top each piece of sausage with poached eggs, and top the eggs with two tablespoons of warm tomato hollandaise. Finish with chives. Finish the egg with finely minced chives before serving and enjoy.

CHICKEN BREAKFAST SAUSAGE (yields 10 servings)

INGREDIENTS

3-inch ring mold

3 lbs ground chicken thighs

Pinch of sage (finely chopped)

Pinch of thyme (finely chopped)

2 T. grade A maple syrup

1 T. sugar

1 T. dark brown sugar

1 T. kosher salt

1/4 TSP white pepper

1/4 TSP ground nutmeg

1/4 TSP crushed red pepper flakes

1/8 TSP ground ginger

DIRECTIONS

Place all ingredients inside a mixing bowl and mix well. Place ¼ C. sausage mixture into 3-inch ring mold. Unmold sausage and refrigerate until ready to use.

Be sure to keep the chicken sausage mixture as cold as possible throughout the process. The best way to ensure proper temperature is to fill a large mixing bowl with ice and then place a mixing bowl inside to place ingredients.

JALAPENO CHEDDAR WHITE CORN CAKE (yields 10 servings)

INGREDIENTS

1 C. cornmeal

1 C. all-purpose flour

¼ C. sugar

2 ¼ C. buttermilk

3 T. butter (diced)

3 XL free-range eggs

½ C. pepperjack cheese, shredded

1.5 T. jalapeño pepper, seeds removed and chopped

1.5 T. fresno chili pepper, seeds removed and chopped

3 T. scallion, sliced

2 TSP baking soda

1.5 TSP kosher salt

DIRECTIONS

In the bowl of a stand mixer, cream together butter and sugar until smooth. Add eggs one at a time until fully incorporated. Mix together remaining dry ingredients (cornmeal, AP flour, salt, and baking soda) Alternating between buttermilk and dry ingredients mix into batter until fully incorporated. When mix is smooth finish batter with jalapeño, fresno chili, scallion, and pepperjack. Store in a cool place until ready to prepare

ROASTED TOMATO HOLLANDAISE

INGREDIENTS

2 plum tomatoes

½ TBSP EVOO

Pinch of thyme

1.5 TSP kosher salt

Pinch of pepper

5 Egg yolks

.5 lb unsalted butter

2 T. lemon juice

2 T. hot sauce (your favorite brand)

2 T. water

DIRECTIONS