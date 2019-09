× Kanye West doing gospel from now on?

(CHICAGO, IL) Kanye West is changing his sound.

Local music promoter Andrew Barber says West made that announcement at a listening party for his new album, “Jesus is King: A Kanye West Experience.”

“Kanye also announced that he is no longer making secular music,” Barber posted on Twitter. “Only Gospel from here on out.”

This change in music style comes after West has been putting on his free “Sunday Service” shows.