FeedonThis: The Bears’ backup QB & the Cubs ‘reckoning’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There are two major stories in Chicago sports on Monday: The Bears' backup quarterback and the long news conference from the Cubs' leader.

Chase Daniel filled in admirably for Mitchell Trubisky when a shoulder injury knocked him out of the lineup in the first quarter of Sunday's game with the Vikings.

He was solid and steady and helped the team to a 16-6 win thanks mostly to the dominating defense.

Josh Frydman and Andy Masur discussed his play on Monday's Sports Feed, and that's part of the best of the show in #FeedonThis in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meanwhile, Theo Epstein is talking about another "reckoning" when it comes to the Cubs after they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

He said the same last year, but after the parting of ways with Joe Maddon, the team president is more likely to make major roster moves over the next few months.

Andy and Josh discuss that in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Of course, Man Crush Monday was on the docket for the show, with Josh and Andy making their selections on the program.

Watch the segments in the video above or below.