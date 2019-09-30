Family angry Chicago man’s body sat in morgue unidentified

Posted 9:58 AM, September 30, 2019
Cook County Medical Examiner's Office

CHICAGO — The family of a late Chicago man is angry that his body sat unidentified for months in Cook County’s morgue.

David Waue’s body was in the morgue for more than five months, listed as a John Doe. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office described it as that of a 45-year-old black man, although Waue was a 31-year-old white man.

Waue’s body was finally identified based on several tattoos after his family hired a private investigator. His body was found in a vacant home and the death was ruled an overdose.

The family has filed a complaint against the Chicago Police Department, the City of Chicago and the medical examiner’s office, alleging negligence.

