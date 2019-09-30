Ex-boyfriend of AJ Freund’s mother dies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KOKOMO, Ind. — The ex- boyfriend of Andrew “AJ” Freund's mother has died.

The Northwest Herald reports Daniel Nowicki passed Sunday night at a St. Vincent's Hospital in Kokomo, Indiana.

The cause of death is a suspected overdose, according to the coroner.

A paternity test last month confirmed Nowicki was the father of a baby girl AJ.’s mother Joann Cunningham delivered while she was in the McHenry County jail.

Cunningham remains in jail and is charged with the murder of 5-year-old AJ.

Freund's father is also charged in the killing.

Prosecutors say they beat AJ in April, then buried his body in a shallow grave.