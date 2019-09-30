David Ross would be interested in Cubs manager job

CHICAGO – Former Cubs catcher David Ross is rumored to be the favorite for Joe Maddon’s old job.

Sounds like it may not take much convincing either if Theo Epstein and company want to go that route.

Ross, who is currently an analyst for ESPN, was asked on Baseball Tonight Sunday if he would be interested in managing his former team.

“I’ve got a lot of close ties with those guys. I think the interest would be there. I think my heart is drawn to that dugout a little bit. “I’ve got a lot of thinking to do if this gets presented to me as everyone says will happen. I’m sure waiting for that phone call.”

Ross already works for the Cubs as a front office special assistant. The 42-year-old also won a World Series with a number of guys who are still on the roster, like Jon Lester.

“If it is Rossy, I’m sure we’ll butt heads just like I butted heads with Joe,” noted Lester. “But at the same time I would respect the hell out of him. He’s my boss so he makes a decision, he makes a decision. You have to respect that.”

“It’s going to be a zoo as far as, rightfully so, who’s getting interviewed. If it was Rossy, we obviously would sit down. I’ve talked to him about it before,” remarked Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo. “He’s in a really good place right now with his family and what he’s doing. He’s happy.

“He’s my biggest mentor in the game other than, really, Joe player-wise and Hinske. Can it work? Yes, but I don’t know which direction we’re going in.”

Rizzo and fans alike may have a better idea which way the Cubs are leaning after Epstein’s end of season press conference Monday afternoon.