Chicago to become largest US public library system with no fees

CHICAGO — Chicago’s public libraries will no longer charge late fees for overdue books.

The previous policy kept people from checking out books or using library resources like computers, if they owed more than $10.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 1, $3.9 million worth of late fees will no longer exist, and there will be no late fees moving forward.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said youth and low income people are disproportionately locked out of the system because of the fines.

Checked out items will automatically be renewed up to 15 times. The only time the system will lock a person out is if they never return a borrowed book or item.

This will make Chicago the largest public library system in the country to have no fees.