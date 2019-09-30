× Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has dislocated shoulder, but won’t need surgery: Report

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — While it could keep him out of the lineup for a bit, it appears the Bears’ starting quarterback has avoided the worst when it comes to his shoulder injury.

Per a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Mitchell Trubisky did suffer a dislocated left shoulder in the first quarter of the Bears’ 16-6 win over the Vikings Sunday at Soldier Field. But it doesn’t appear that the quarterback will need surgery, even after suffering a slight labrum tear, and will travel with the team to London even if it appears that he won’t play.

Initial MRI on Bears’ QB Mitchell Trubisky revealed he has a dislocated left shoulder, with a slight labrum tear, but does not need surgery and should he back “sooner rather than later”, per source. He will travel with team to London and is unlikely to play vs. Raiders. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 30, 2019

Head coach Matt Nagy wouldn’t confirm those details that were released just minutes before his news conference on Monday afternoon at Halas Hall, only saying the team would learn more throughout the day as examinations continue.

“The biggest thing is making sure that he feels good and that, doctor wise and all that stuff, he’s OK,” said Nagy on Trubisky. “We’ll keep an eye on it, but I’ll know more later on here.”

Chase Daniel filled in for Trubisky on Sunday and was 22-30 for 195 yards and a score, leading the team to three field goals on other drives. He would continue to start in Trubisky’s absence.

Nagy also said on Monday that linebacker Roquan Smith remains out with a personal issue and wouldn’t say if he would make the trip to London for the Bears’ game against the Raiders this coming Sunday. The starter was a very late scratch for Sunday game against the Vikings.