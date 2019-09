× 6 cars damaged in fire; no injuries

CHICAGO — The Office of Fire Investigations (OFI) is looking into a fire that damaged several cars early Monday.

Firefighters were called to a fire at a junk yard parts business in the 300 block of East 115th Street, in the Roseland neighborhood.

No one was injured, but half a dozen cars were damaged.

The cause of the fire is not known yet.

The fire was in the same lot where several cars were damaged by another fire earlier this year.