4 hurt in CTA bus crash on Lake Shore Drive

CHICAGO — Four people were hurt in a CTA bus crash on southbound Lake Shore Drive at Lawrence Monday afternoon.

According to fire officials, one person was in critical condition and the three others were in fair condition when they were taken to an area hospital.

Four other people were assessed at the scene and refused treatment.

The southbound Lake Shore Drive exit ramp to Lawrence is currently closed.

There’s no word yet on what caused the accident, but there are reports that the bus driver hit a tree.

