× Trubisky out with left shoulder injury

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky left Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings after injuring his left shoulder and will not return, the Bears confirm.

#Bears injury update:

QB Mitchell Trubisky (left shoulder, out) — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) September 29, 2019

A scrambling Trubisky was hurt on the game’s opening possession. Danielle Hunter dragged him down and the quarterback’s arm got pinned awkwardly under his body as the ball popped out. Minnesota recovered the fumble, but a holding penalty against Anthony Harris negated the play.

Trubisky headed to the sideline and walked to the locker room a few minutes later. Chase Daniel came on and connected with Tarik Cohen on a 10-yard touchdown to complete a 14-play drive.

Observers speculate Trubisky likely dislocated his shoulder and could possibly return in a week or two, but the team has not weighed in on the severity of his injury.

Dr. Chao believes it’s a dislocated left shoulder for Trubisky. Says he is likely to return in week or two (Bears have bye Week 6 so would guess if that’s the diagnosis he’d not return until at least Week 7). #Bears https://t.co/5dYc53AUpt — Josh Frydman (@Josh_Frydman) September 29, 2019

The No. 2 overall draft pick in 2017, Trubisky threw for his first three touchdowns in a win at Washington on Monday night after struggling in the first two games.