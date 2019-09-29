Sunday Brunch: Indian-inspired lamb shanks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this week’s edition of Sunday Brunch, Marisa Paolillo, owner of Mango Pickle in Edgewater, stops by to share her delicious Indian-inspired lamb shanks.

Mango Pickle offers a personalized expression of Indian food inspired from Paulillo’s time living in Mumbai, India.

Lamb Shank Kosha Mangsho

Ingredients:

1 lamb shank serves 2 people

2 tsp mustard seeds

2 black cardamom pods

1tsp red chili powder

1 tsp sugar

1tsp salt

2 cups sliced red onions

4 cloves of garlic, sliced

4T mustard seed oil

½ cup yogurt

¼ cup of water

Cooking Steps:

We use the lamb shank for this preparation and cook it low and slow in the oven until the meat is falling off the bone. First, we sear the lamb shank on all four sides then transfer it to a braising pan.

Then, we temper whole mustard seeds and black cardamom in a pan with mustard oil. We add sliced red onions and sliced garlic. We cook that down and then add sugar, salt, red chili powder, water and yogurt. Bring it up to a simmer then pour it over the lamb shank. This is the braising liquid. Cover the braising pan tightly with foil and transfer it to the oven set at 325 degrees.

After four hours, the meat will tender. Pull the meat from the bone. Garnish it with the onions and garlic from the braise, cilantro and a drizzle of mustard seed oil.