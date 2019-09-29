Report: Bears DL Akiem Hicks not expected to play vs. Vikings

Posted 8:54 AM, September 29, 2019, by , Updated at 08:56AM, September 29, 2019

SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 23: Akiem Hicks #96 of the Chicago Bears reacts after a play against the San Francisco 49ers during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

CHICAGO – The Bears’ defensive line will be missing a key piece as they try to dismantle Dalvin Cook and the Vikings.

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN.com, DL Akiem Hicks is not expected to play Sunday afternoon vs. the Vikings.

Hicks reportedly injured his knee in Monday night’s victory against Washington and was forced to miss practice all week.

The Bears will have to contend with the NFL’s leading rusher, Dalvin Cook, who is torching defenses by averaging 6.6 yards a rush.

Hoping to move to 3-1, the Bears host Minnesota today at 3:25 p.m.

