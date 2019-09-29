× Report: Bears DL Akiem Hicks not expected to play vs. Vikings

CHICAGO – The Bears’ defensive line will be missing a key piece as they try to dismantle Dalvin Cook and the Vikings.

According to Dan Graziano of ESPN.com, DL Akiem Hicks is not expected to play Sunday afternoon vs. the Vikings.

Hicks reportedly injured his knee in Monday night’s victory against Washington and was forced to miss practice all week.

The Bears will have to contend with the NFL’s leading rusher, Dalvin Cook, who is torching defenses by averaging 6.6 yards a rush.

Hoping to move to 3-1, the Bears host Minnesota today at 3:25 p.m.