Police looking for 73-year-old man missing from Garfield Ridge

CHICAGO – Detectives on the South Side are looking for a missing 73-year-old man who suffers from depression and diabetes.

Merlin Bhose is missing from the 5200 block of S. Moody Ave. and may be operating a 2006 Ford 4-door sedan, police said.

The vehicle has front passenger side damage with Illinois license plate number #E291235.

Bhose is 5’6”, 180 lbs, with blue eyes and red hair.

If you see him please call police at (312) 747-8380