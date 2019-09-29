× Police: 4 shot, 1 dead during party in Round Lake Park

ROUND LAKE PARK, Ill. – A man died early Sunday and three others were shot during a house party in Round Lake Park, police said.

At around 1:15 a.m., officers were patrolling in the 500 block of Fairlawn Drive when they heard gunshots.

When they arrived to a residence in that same block, they determined four men were shot.

Police believe a family was hosting a party at the time of the shooting.

Police said unknown partygoers started to arrive and the family started to turn them away. A short time later, at least one man arrived and began shooting from the street.

He then reportedly moved inside the residence and starting shooting individuals in the kitchen.

Police said one of the men died at the scene and three were hospitalized. Two remain in critical condition.

Round Lake Park officers are continuing to investigate with the assistance of the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.