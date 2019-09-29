× Overnight rains keep rivers on the rise across the Chicago area Sunday

Overnight rains averaging around a half-inch kept rivers across much of the Chicago area on the rise Sunday. Greatest rainfall of an inch or more occurred in southern Cook County, west of the Fox River and in Grundy/Ford counties. More rain is expected in the next 12 hours, especially along and south of Interstate-80, so there could be additional rises in that area in coming days.

River segments detailed in green on the headlined map are under Flood Warnings/Advisories.

Following is the latest river stage/flood forecast issued by the Chicago National Weather Service…