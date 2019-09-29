Overnight rains keep rivers on the rise across the Chicago area Sunday

Posted 1:29 PM, September 29, 2019, by

Overnight rains averaging around a half-inch kept rivers across much of the Chicago area on the rise Sunday. Greatest rainfall of an inch or more occurred in southern Cook County, west of the Fox River and in Grundy/Ford counties. More rain is expected in the next 12 hours, especially along and south of Interstate-80, so there could be additional rises in that area in coming days.

River segments detailed in green on the headlined map are under Flood Warnings/Advisories.

Following is the latest river stage/flood forecast issued by the Chicago National Weather Service…

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Sun Sep 29 2019

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr  Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecasts

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0    13.82  07 AM Sun  -0.74



Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     4.67  06 AM Sun   0.55
Gurnee                 7.0     4.76  06 AM Sun  -0.17
Lincolnshire          12.5     9.44  07 AM Sun  -0.05
Des Plaines           15.0    12.02  07 AM Sun  -0.51 ADVISORY
River Forest          16.0    11.23  07 AM Sun   0.35
Riverside              7.5     6.41  07 AM Sun   0.56

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5     9.17  06 AM Sun  -0.16 MINOR
Montgomery            13.0    13.30  06 AM Sun  -0.09 MINOR
Dayton                12.0    12.94  07 AM Sun  -2.00 MINOR

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    18.09  06 AM Sun  -0.84 MINOR

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5    10.81  07 AM Sun   0.70 ADVISORY

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0    10.25  07 AM Sun   0.48 ADVISORY
Shorewood              6.5     5.35  07 AM Sun  -0.48



Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     8.29  06 AM Sun   0.56
Foresman              18.0    11.55  07 AM Sun   3.09
Chebanse              16.0     4.66  07 AM Sun   1.17
Iroquois              18.0     9.14  07 AM Sun   4.01

Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     3.21  07 AM Sun  -0.03

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     5.53  07 AM Sun   2.29
Kouts                 11.0     6.31  07 AM Sun   2.25
Shelby                 10.5     7.26  07 AM Sun   2.24
Momence                5.0     4.28  07 AM Sun   1.16
Wilmington             6.5        M  M              M

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0    11.60  06 AM Sun  -1.53 MINOR



Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     9.12  07 AM Sun   1.48

Munster (H            12.0    14.49  07 AM Sun   1.24 MODERATE
South Holland         16.5    15.76  07 AM Sun   1.32 ADVISORY

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     6.37  07 AM Sun  -0.87

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     3.87  07 AM Sun   0.42
Leonore               16.0    12.25  07 AM Sun   2.05

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0    18.37  07 AM Sun   3.12 MODERATE
Ottawa               463.0   466.28  06 AM Sun   1.46 MODERATE
La Salle              20.0    26.12  07 AM Sun   3.67 MODERATE

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0     6.52  07 AM Sun   1.46

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     3.52  06 AM Sun   0.45
Perryville            12.0     8.24  06 AM Sun   0.68

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    13.08  07 AM Sun   0.00 MINOR

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     7.94  06 AM Sun   0.36 ADVISORY
Latham Park           9.0     8.04  06 AM Sun    0.24 MINOR
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0     3.43  07 AM Sun   0.19
Byron                 13.0    10.12  07 AM Sun   0.19 ADVISORY
Dixon                 16.0    12.07  06 AM Sun   0.07
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.