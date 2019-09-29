Overnight rains keep rivers on the rise across the Chicago area Sunday
Overnight rains averaging around a half-inch kept rivers across much of the Chicago area on the rise Sunday. Greatest rainfall of an inch or more occurred in southern Cook County, west of the Fox River and in Grundy/Ford counties. More rain is expected in the next 12 hours, especially along and south of Interstate-80, so there could be additional rises in that area in coming days.
River segments detailed in green on the headlined map are under Flood Warnings/Advisories.
Following is the latest river stage/flood forecast issued by the Chicago National Weather Service…
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Sun Sep 29 2019
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecasts
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 13.82 07 AM Sun -0.74
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 4.67 06 AM Sun 0.55
Gurnee 7.0 4.76 06 AM Sun -0.17
Lincolnshire 12.5 9.44 07 AM Sun -0.05
Des Plaines 15.0 12.02 07 AM Sun -0.51 ADVISORY
River Forest 16.0 11.23 07 AM Sun 0.35
Riverside 7.5 6.41 07 AM Sun 0.56
Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 9.17 06 AM Sun -0.16 MINOR
Montgomery 13.0 13.30 06 AM Sun -0.09 MINOR
Dayton 12.0 12.94 07 AM Sun -2.00 MINOR
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 18.09 06 AM Sun -0.84 MINOR
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 10.81 07 AM Sun 0.70 ADVISORY
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 10.25 07 AM Sun 0.48 ADVISORY
Shorewood 6.5 5.35 07 AM Sun -0.48
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 8.29 06 AM Sun 0.56
Foresman 18.0 11.55 07 AM Sun 3.09
Chebanse 16.0 4.66 07 AM Sun 1.17
Iroquois 18.0 9.14 07 AM Sun 4.01
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 3.21 07 AM Sun -0.03
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 5.53 07 AM Sun 2.29
Kouts 11.0 6.31 07 AM Sun 2.25
Shelby 10.5 7.26 07 AM Sun 2.24
Momence 5.0 4.28 07 AM Sun 1.16
Wilmington 6.5 M M M
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 11.60 06 AM Sun -1.53 MINOR
Little Calumet River
Dyer 12.0 9.12 07 AM Sun 1.48
Munster (H 12.0 14.49 07 AM Sun 1.24 MODERATE
South Holland 16.5 15.76 07 AM Sun 1.32 ADVISORY
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 6.37 07 AM Sun -0.87
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 3.87 07 AM Sun 0.42
Leonore 16.0 12.25 07 AM Sun 2.05
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 18.37 07 AM Sun 3.12 MODERATE
Ottawa 463.0 466.28 06 AM Sun 1.46 MODERATE
La Salle 20.0 26.12 07 AM Sun 3.67 MODERATE
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 6.52 07 AM Sun 1.46
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 3.52 06 AM Sun 0.45
Perryville 12.0 8.24 06 AM Sun 0.68
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 13.08 07 AM Sun 0.00 MINOR
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 7.94 06 AM Sun 0.36 ADVISORY
Latham Park 9.0 8.04 06 AM Sun 0.24 MINOR
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 3.43 07 AM Sun 0.19
Byron 13.0 10.12 07 AM Sun 0.19 ADVISORY
Dixon 16.0 12.07 06 AM Sun 0.07