Giuliani would need Trump OK to assist in impeachment probe

"The New York Yankees wish a very happy birthday to Mayor Giuliani," an announcer said over the loudspeaker during the game. The birthday greeting was greeted by loud and sustained boos throughout the crowd. The team also lost 5-1 to the Houston Astros.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer says he’d only cooperate with the House impeachment inquiry if his client agreed.

Central to the investigation is the effort by lawyer Rudy Giuliani to have Ukraine conduct a corruption probe into Joe Biden and his son’s dealings with a Ukrainian energy company. Trump echoed that request in a July call with Ukraine’s president.

The House Intelligence Committee is leading the inquiry, and Giuliani thinks the chairman, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff, “has already prejudged” whether Trump linked U.S. aid to Ukraine in exchange for the probe. Giuliani tells ABC’s “This Week” that “I wouldn’t cooperate” with Schiff, but if Trump “decides that he wants me to testify, of course I’ll testify.”

Schiff says he hasn’t decided whether he wants to hear from Giuliani.

