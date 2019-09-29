Early week warm surge/rain; cool-down midweek
-
Books to close Wed night on warm July 2019—warm days have outnumbered cool ones 3 to 1; comfortable weather rolls on—but temps/humidities edge higher late week & this weekend; weakening Hurricane Erick to send high seas/surf into Hawaii
-
Beautiful stretch of weather ahead in the wake of Monday’s selective downpours—humidities & temps pull back offering area air conditioners and fans a break; slow warming is back later this week through the weekend—but rains on hiatus
-
City’s warm weather has staying power through end of month
-
The equivalent of a September’s worth of rain drenches south suburbs—6+” falls in hours amid continuous lightning; “NE” winds to bring cool, autumnal “feel” to Saturday churning Lake Michigan; pre-warm frontal t-storms back Sat night/Sun a.m.
-
Downpours—some thundery—headed for Chicago Friday/Fri. night as Montana braces for record weekend snows; developing “wavy” jet stream pattern to support warm, humid surge here by Monday while breaking scores of temp records over Eastern U.S. next week
-
-
Gush of cooler, drier air takes control with autumn 2019’s arrival Monday; dry-out chases weekend rains into the weather history books; big snows to wallop Montana this weekend as tropical warmth & humidity stage comeback here Sunday threatening thundery rains; Arizona drenched by hurricane remnants Monday
-
Powerful “WSW” gusts send the muggy tropical air responsible for recent t-storms packing; gorgeous Saturday on tap; resurgence of warmth and humidity Saturday night threatens a t-storm; warm, humid pattern next week; squally rains headed for Florida and Bahamas
-
Warm, dry weather to dominate here while drenching downpours target the Plains
-
Disturbance tugs temp-dropping “NNE” winds into city Wed., plus some mainly late-day/nighttime light rain; warm, humid tropical air and 80°+ weekend highs to fuel scattered t-storms; season’s first hot weather showing up on model forecasts the following weekend
-
Seasonably warm temperatures cool Sunday, warmup next week
-
-
Warm temps throughout the week, rain possible Monday evening
-
First full Sept weekend to feature cool, comfortable temps & scattered Sat night/Sunday showers; pattern shift coming— late season influx of warm, humid tropical air headed this way next week; Dorian rides jet stream into Canadian maritimes
-
T-storms to whittle away at oppressive heat; isolated 20% coverage morning storms exit—better coverage thundery rains due late day/Sat night threatening downpours/severe weather; eminently comfortable Canadian air follows Sunday AM rains