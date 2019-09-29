Cubs decide not to bring back Joe Maddon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - After 471 wins and a World Series title, Joe Maddon is out as Cubs manager.

Maddon learned his fate in a meeting with team president of baseball operations Theo Epstein Saturday night.

"Joe and I got together last night back in my hotel room and split a nice bottle of wine," explained Epstein.

"Several,” Maddon joked.

"We spent probably 30-40 minutes together really celebrating an unbelievable five-year run. We thought back to when we first got together down at the beach in pensacola. We never could have imagined this working out as well as it did. I personally never could have imagined having such a wonderful partner. Someone so loyal and supportive. Someone from whom I learned so much about baseball and life. Someone I consider a lifelong friend."

Epstein and Maddon both came to the same conclusion, deciding to part ways as the 65-year-old skipper's five-year contract expires.

"We both agreed that it’s time and that this type of change is a win-win. It’s going to be great for Joe. He’s at a wonderful point in his life.

"It’s going to be good for the Cubs too. I think we’re at a point where we need a little bit of change and something new. That’s natural."

“I’m really excited about the future. I’m excited for the Cubs future," noted Maddon. "I will remain a Cubs fan. Absolutely. The players, I’ve talked to them already. I insist that they stay in touch. I’m going to stay in touch with them."

"I love him like a dad," remarked Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo. "I love Joe, I love everything he's done. I love what he's done for Chicago. What he's done for the city. The connection that the person that's going to work has with Joe, that has no idea who he is. It's something that you'll never ever see again with a coach and a city.

"I'll be forever grateful. Every good story comes to an end at some point. You start a new beginning. Hopefully the next book we open up is just as good. "

This will mark the first season the Cubs have failed to make the playoffs since Maddon took over the team in 2015. He helped end a 108-year title drought that stretched to 1908 with an elusive World Series championship in 2016. His record since coming to Chicago is 471-338.

"Anybody that wants to denigrate anything we did over the last five years come see me at some point," said Maddon. "There’s nothing to denigrate. There’s nothing to bemoan. There’s nothing to lament. It’s been fabulous."

Maddon might not have to wait long for a new job. At least one team is reportedly interested in his services.

"He won’t talk about this right now but there is going to be a bidding war for his services and there should be," noted Epstein.

A few names have floated out as potential replacements for Maddon, including former Yankees skipper Joe Girardi, former Cubs catcher David Ross and current Cubs bench coach Mark Loretta.