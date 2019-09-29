Chicago Gourmet takes over Millennium Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – With over 100 chefs cooking up delicious fares, Chicago Gourmet has taken over Millennium Park this weekend.

Throughout the Millennium Park's Great Lawn, attendees enjoy wine, spirit, and beer tastings along side gourmet food samplings from famous chefs and their restaurants.

We caught up with Mariela Banuelos in the green room as she prepared to cook for all of the chefs presenting at Chicago Gourmet Sunday.

Cooking for over 100 chefs may bring pressure, but not for Banuelos. She did have to keep her cool for as Rick Bayless peppered her with questions.

"I turned around and Rick Bayless was standing in front of me loooking at everything. He was excited... so I had to keep my cool," Banuelos said.

Chicago Gourmet takes place Sunday from noon - 5 p.m. at Millennium Park. Tickets are still available.