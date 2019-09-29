10-year-old with diabetes and his squad of ‘Diavengers’ walk for a cure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – A little rain didn’t stop hundreds from walking towards a cure on Sunday morning.

Among those participating in the annual walk supporting the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation was 7-year-old Owen Carletti, who was just two when he was diagnosed.

Luckily, Owen says he also has a special group of friends in his corner: “The Diavengers.” He says his friends are always there for him.

“Once my pump alarm goes off, they give me what I need and everything,” he said.

Sunday’s walk is one of seven across Illinois and northwest Indiana, raising around $4 million for research to help children suffering from diabetes.

Owen's parents say they're not only appreciative of his friends, but also of the work JDRF does.

“He’s an amazing, amazing child. The day he was diagnosed, he didn’t know what was going on. But everyday, he wakes up and this child has a smile on his face and he just rides it,” mother Amy Carletti said.