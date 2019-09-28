Widespread flooding/rivers on the rise, after 7 and 8-inch rains along and south of the Interstate-88 corridor

Posted 12:09 PM, September 28, 2019, by

Overnight torrential downpours across much of the Chicago area caused widespread flooding (rivers under Flood Warnings/Advisories are depicted in green on the headlined map). Rainfall ranged from just a quarter-to half-inch along the Illinois-Wisconsin state line to as much as 8.44-inches at Streator in LaSalle County and 8.03-inches near Channahon in Will County. Several reports of 6 and 7-inch rains along and south of the Interstate-80 corridor were recorded (see map below and list of greatest rainfall reports below).

More rain is expected to spread over our area tonight into Sunday which may lead to increased flooding as well as extending the flood duration on many rivers and streams.

Following is the latest Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service:

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr  Flood
                     Stage    Today            Change Forecast

North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0    14.56  07 AM Sat   3.09



Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     4.10  06 AM Sat   0.00
Gurnee                 7.0     4.94  06 AM Sat  -0.16
Lincolnshire          12.5     9.49  07 AM Sat  -0.22
Des Plaines           15.0    12.55  07 AM Sat   0.96
River Forest          16.0    10.88  07 AM Sat   2.22
Riverside              7.5     5.83  07 AM Sat   1.55

Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5     9.34  06 AM Sat  -0.31 MINOR
Montgomery            13.0    13.39  06 AM Sat   0.37 MINOR
Dayton                12.0    15.02  07 AM Sat   5.62 MODERATE

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    18.90  06 AM Sat   3.71 MINOR

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5    10.11  07 AM Sat   2.18

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     9.76  07 AM Sat   2.48 ADVISORY
Shorewood              6.5     5.83  07 AM Sat   3.20

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     7.50  06 AM Sat   4.19
Foresman              18.0     8.31  07 AM Sat   3.86
Chebanse              16.0     3.47  07 AM Sat   1.06
Iroquois              18.0     5.13  07 AM Sat   1.00



Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0     3.24  07 AM Sat   0.46

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     3.24  07 AM Sat   0.95
Kouts                 11.0     4.06  07 AM Sat   0.69
Shelby                 10.5     4.98  07 AM Sat   0.72
Momence                5.0     3.11  07 AM Sat   1.52
Wilmington             6.5        M  M              M

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0    12.86  06 AM Sat  10.15 MINOR

Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     7.64  07 AM Sat   5.63 ADVISORY



Munster (H            12.0    13.25  07 AM Sat   8.10 MINOR
South Holland         16.5    14.41  07 AM Sat   9.19 ADVISORY

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     7.23  07 AM Sat   6.01 ADVISORY

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     3.44  07 AM Sat   0.84
Leonore               16.0    10.08  07 AM Sat   6.73

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0    15.14  07 AM Sat   9.56 MINOR
Ottawa               463.0   464.67  06 AM Sat   5.11 MINOR
La Salle              20.0    22.42  07 AM Sat   7.74 MINOR

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0     5.04  07 AM Sat   0.84

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     3.07  06 AM Sat  -0.03
Perryville            12.0     7.55  06 AM Sat  -0.11

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    13.08  07 AM Sat  -0.01 MINOR

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     7.57  06 AM Sat   0.05
Latham Park           9.0     7.80  06 AM Sat   0.08
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0     3.24  06 AM Sat   0.08
Byron                 13.0     9.93  07 AM Sat  -0.04
Dixon                 16.0    11.99  06 AM Sat  -0.04

 

Map of Will County and surrounding counties rainfall amounts made available by the CoCoRahs (Community Collaborative Rain Hail and Snow Network).

Listing of highest Chicago-area rainfall totals in past 24 hours:

Location/Rainfall (Inches)

Streator…8.44

Channahon….8.03

Carbon Hill….7.96

Peotone….7.87

Morris 5.9 ESE…7.62

Seneca….7.61

Morris 6.4 ESE….7.53

Wilmington…7.00

Park Forest…6.75

Manhattan 0.4SW…6.74

Manhattan 4.7ENE….6.56

Coal City 1.9SE….6.52

Crete…6.50

Morris 2.5 SSE….6.36

Flossmore….6.36

Elwood….6.34

Manteno….6.20

Coal City 0.4N….6.20

Bult Field-Monee…6.10

Beecher….6.08

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.