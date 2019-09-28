Widespread flooding/rivers on the rise, after 7 and 8-inch rains along and south of the Interstate-88 corridor
Overnight torrential downpours across much of the Chicago area caused widespread flooding (rivers under Flood Warnings/Advisories are depicted in green on the headlined map). Rainfall ranged from just a quarter-to half-inch along the Illinois-Wisconsin state line to as much as 8.44-inches at Streator in LaSalle County and 8.03-inches near Channahon in Will County. Several reports of 6 and 7-inch rains along and south of the Interstate-80 corridor were recorded (see map below and list of greatest rainfall reports below).
More rain is expected to spread over our area tonight into Sunday which may lead to increased flooding as well as extending the flood duration on many rivers and streams.
Following is the latest Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service:
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood
Stage Today Change Forecast
North Branch Chicago River
Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 14.56 07 AM Sat 3.09
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 4.10 06 AM Sat 0.00
Gurnee 7.0 4.94 06 AM Sat -0.16
Lincolnshire 12.5 9.49 07 AM Sat -0.22
Des Plaines 15.0 12.55 07 AM Sat 0.96
River Forest 16.0 10.88 07 AM Sat 2.22
Riverside 7.5 5.83 07 AM Sat 1.55
Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 9.34 06 AM Sat -0.31 MINOR
Montgomery 13.0 13.39 06 AM Sat 0.37 MINOR
Dayton 12.0 15.02 07 AM Sat 5.62 MODERATE
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 18.90 06 AM Sat 3.71 MINOR
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 10.11 07 AM Sat 2.18
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 9.76 07 AM Sat 2.48 ADVISORY
Shorewood 6.5 5.83 07 AM Sat 3.20
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 7.50 06 AM Sat 4.19
Foresman 18.0 8.31 07 AM Sat 3.86
Chebanse 16.0 3.47 07 AM Sat 1.06
Iroquois 18.0 5.13 07 AM Sat 1.00
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 3.24 07 AM Sat 0.46
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 3.24 07 AM Sat 0.95
Kouts 11.0 4.06 07 AM Sat 0.69
Shelby 10.5 4.98 07 AM Sat 0.72
Momence 5.0 3.11 07 AM Sat 1.52
Wilmington 6.5 M M M
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 12.86 06 AM Sat 10.15 MINOR
Little Calumet River
Dyer 12.0 7.64 07 AM Sat 5.63 ADVISORY
Munster (H 12.0 13.25 07 AM Sat 8.10 MINOR
South Holland 16.5 14.41 07 AM Sat 9.19 ADVISORY
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 7.23 07 AM Sat 6.01 ADVISORY
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 3.44 07 AM Sat 0.84
Leonore 16.0 10.08 07 AM Sat 6.73
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 15.14 07 AM Sat 9.56 MINOR
Ottawa 463.0 464.67 06 AM Sat 5.11 MINOR
La Salle 20.0 22.42 07 AM Sat 7.74 MINOR
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 5.04 07 AM Sat 0.84
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 3.07 06 AM Sat -0.03
Perryville 12.0 7.55 06 AM Sat -0.11
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 13.08 07 AM Sat -0.01 MINOR
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 7.57 06 AM Sat 0.05
Latham Park 9.0 7.80 06 AM Sat 0.08
Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 3.24 06 AM Sat 0.08
Byron 13.0 9.93 07 AM Sat -0.04
Dixon 16.0 11.99 06 AM Sat -0.04
Map of Will County and surrounding counties rainfall amounts made available by the CoCoRahs (Community Collaborative Rain Hail and Snow Network).
Listing of highest Chicago-area rainfall totals in past 24 hours:
Location/Rainfall (Inches)
Streator…8.44
Channahon….8.03
Carbon Hill….7.96
Peotone….7.87
Morris 5.9 ESE…7.62
Seneca….7.61
Morris 6.4 ESE….7.53
Wilmington…7.00
Park Forest…6.75
Manhattan 0.4SW…6.74
Manhattan 4.7ENE….6.56
Coal City 1.9SE….6.52
Crete…6.50
Morris 2.5 SSE….6.36
Flossmore….6.36
Elwood….6.34
Manteno….6.20
Coal City 0.4N….6.20
Bult Field-Monee…6.10
Beecher….6.08