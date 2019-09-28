× Widespread flooding/rivers on the rise, after 7 and 8-inch rains along and south of the Interstate-88 corridor

Overnight torrential downpours across much of the Chicago area caused widespread flooding (rivers under Flood Warnings/Advisories are depicted in green on the headlined map). Rainfall ranged from just a quarter-to half-inch along the Illinois-Wisconsin state line to as much as 8.44-inches at Streator in LaSalle County and 8.03-inches near Channahon in Will County. Several reports of 6 and 7-inch rains along and south of the Interstate-80 corridor were recorded (see map below and list of greatest rainfall reports below).

More rain is expected to spread over our area tonight into Sunday which may lead to increased flooding as well as extending the flood duration on many rivers and streams.

Following is the latest Hydrologic River Stage/Flood Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service:

Hydrologic Summary National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL 730 AM CDT Sat Sep 28 2019 Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood Stage Today Change Forecast North Branch Chicago River Chicago (Pulaski Road 18.0 14.56 07 AM Sat 3.09 Des Plaines River Russell 7.0 4.10 06 AM Sat 0.00 Gurnee 7.0 4.94 06 AM Sat -0.16 Lincolnshire 12.5 9.49 07 AM Sat -0.22 Des Plaines 15.0 12.55 07 AM Sat 0.96 River Forest 16.0 10.88 07 AM Sat 2.22 Riverside 7.5 5.83 07 AM Sat 1.55 Fox River Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 9.34 06 AM Sat -0.31 MINOR Montgomery 13.0 13.39 06 AM Sat 0.37 MINOR Dayton 12.0 15.02 07 AM Sat 5.62 MODERATE East Branch Du Page River Bolingbrook 19.5 18.90 06 AM Sat 3.71 MINOR West Branch Du Page River Warrenville 11.5 10.11 07 AM Sat 2.18 Du Page River Plainfield 12.0 9.76 07 AM Sat 2.48 ADVISORY Shorewood 6.5 5.83 07 AM Sat 3.20 Iroquois River Rensselaer 12.0 7.50 06 AM Sat 4.19 Foresman 18.0 8.31 07 AM Sat 3.86 Chebanse 16.0 3.47 07 AM Sat 1.06 Iroquois 18.0 5.13 07 AM Sat 1.00 Sugar Creek Milford 18.0 3.24 07 AM Sat 0.46 Kankakee River Dunns Bridge 10.0 3.24 07 AM Sat 0.95 Kouts 11.0 4.06 07 AM Sat 0.69 Shelby 10.5 4.98 07 AM Sat 0.72 Momence 5.0 3.11 07 AM Sat 1.52 Wilmington 6.5 M M M Thorn Creek Thornton 10.0 12.86 06 AM Sat 10.15 MINOR Little Calumet River Dyer 12.0 7.64 07 AM Sat 5.63 ADVISORY Munster (H 12.0 13.25 07 AM Sat 8.10 MINOR South Holland 16.5 14.41 07 AM Sat 9.19 ADVISORY Mazon River Coal City 12.0 7.23 07 AM Sat 6.01 ADVISORY Vermilion River Pontiac 14.0 3.44 07 AM Sat 0.84 Leonore 16.0 10.08 07 AM Sat 6.73 Upper Illinois River Morris 16.0 15.14 07 AM Sat 9.56 MINOR Ottawa 463.0 464.67 06 AM Sat 5.11 MINOR La Salle 20.0 22.42 07 AM Sat 7.74 MINOR S Branch Kishwaukee River De Kalb 10.0 5.04 07 AM Sat 0.84 Kishwaukee River Belvidere 9.0 3.07 06 AM Sat -0.03 Perryville 12.0 7.55 06 AM Sat -0.11 Pecatonica River Shirland 12.0 13.08 07 AM Sat -0.01 MINOR Rock River Rockton 10.0 7.57 06 AM Sat 0.05 Latham Park 9.0 7.80 06 AM Sat 0.08 Rockford (Auburn Stree 6.0 3.24 06 AM Sat 0.08 Byron 13.0 9.93 07 AM Sat -0.04 Dixon 16.0 11.99 06 AM Sat -0.04

Map of Will County and surrounding counties rainfall amounts made available by the CoCoRahs (Community Collaborative Rain Hail and Snow Network).

Listing of highest Chicago-area rainfall totals in past 24 hours:

Location/Rainfall (Inches)

Streator…8.44

Channahon….8.03

Carbon Hill….7.96

Peotone….7.87

Morris 5.9 ESE…7.62

Seneca….7.61

Morris 6.4 ESE….7.53

Wilmington…7.00

Park Forest…6.75

Manhattan 0.4SW…6.74

Manhattan 4.7ENE….6.56

Coal City 1.9SE….6.52

Crete…6.50

Morris 2.5 SSE….6.36

Flossmore….6.36

Elwood….6.34

Manteno….6.20

Coal City 0.4N….6.20

Bult Field-Monee…6.10

Beecher….6.08