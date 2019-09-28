The equivalent of a September’s worth of rain drenches south suburbs—6+” falls in hours amid continuous lightning; “NE” winds to bring cool, autumnal “feel” to Saturday churning Lake Michigan; pre-warm frontal t-storms back Sat night/Sun a.m.

Posted 12:33 AM, September 28, 2019, by and , Updated at 12:38AM, September 28, 2019
