Rain showers tapering off on Saturday, only to return Sunday morning
-
Higher humidity then chance for needed rain
-
A nice Saturday—cooler and wetter Sunday
-
Slowly warming then increasing humidity
-
Sunshine returns for the first day of autumn
-
Beautiful weather through the weekend
-
-
Mostly sunny outlook for Saturday, but the rain is expected to return for Sunday
-
Periods of showers and fair weather
-
Forecast: Showers overnight into Sunday morning, tracking Hurricane Dorian
-
Rain likely Monday, cooler than average this week
-
‘The worst is yet to come’ as Barry threatens 11 million people with flooding
-
-
Floods and hail open last weekend of September
-
Tropical Storm Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, then weakens back into a tropical storm
-
Hottest temps on Saturday, possible rain Sunday