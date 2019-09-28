× Man accused of opening fire at Dixon High School found fit to stand trial

DIXON, Ill. — A 20-year old man accused of opening fire at Dixon High School last May, is reportedly now fit to stand trial.

Matthew Milby Jr. was accused of firing a semi-automatic rifle during a graduation rehearsal at Dixon High School. The incident started around 8 a.m. on May 16, 2018 inside the school at 300 Lincoln Statue Drive. Authorities said Milby fired several rounds at an officer, who returned fire — shooting and wounding Milby. The officer was not injured, and Milby was taken into custody.

Milby was initially found unfit to stand trial.

However, Sauk Valley Media reports, he’s gone through months of mental health treatment and is now deemed fit to face trial.

Milby has pleaded not guilty.