Joe Maddon and Theo Epstein plan to meet Saturday night to discuss future

ST. LOUIS – Joe Maddon may know his fate with the Cubs sooner than expected.

Maddon told reporters he plans to meet with Theo Epstein after Saturday night’s game with the Cardinals to talk about his future as manager.

“Just to discuss everything right now moving forward, that kind of stuff. We haven’t had any kind of talk yet about any of this. I mean that sincerely. We will tonight.”

One reporter asked if cocktails would be involved.

“Probably, yeah,” Maddon joked. “Not that I need any more of those, man. I’m good.”

Maddon’s five year contract is up at the end of the season. Other teams are rumored to be interested in the 65-year-old skipper’s services if the Cubs decide not to bring him back.

Maddon led the North Siders to the NLCS in each of his first three seasons on the job, bringing home the franchise’s first World Series title in 108 years in 2016.