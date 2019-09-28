× Flood Warning until early forenoon in the area along and south of the Interstate-80 corridor

A Flood Warning continues until early forenoon for all or portions of Kendall, LaSalle, Will, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston and southeastern Cook Counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter Counties in Indiana.

Over the last twelve hours, a widespread swath of three to five inches of rain fell along and south of the I-80 corridor, with some localized amounts in excess of seven or eight inches, much of this rain falling in a six hour period. Rain continues to fall in many areas and while the threat for Flash Flooding has diminished, and the Flash Flood Warning has been discontinued, this rainfall will take time to drain off, and widespread areal flooding is expected to persist into Saturday forenoon. If you encounter flooded roads, do not attempt to drive through.