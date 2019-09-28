FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR A GOOD PORTION OF THE CHICAGO AREA IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING…

The National Weather Service in Chicago
has issued a
* Flash Flood Watch for portions of
Illinois and northwest Indiana,
including the following areas, in
Illinois, Cook, DeKalb, DuPage,
Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall,
La Salle, Lee, Livingston, and Will.
In northwest Indiana, Lake IN.
(DARK GREEN-SHADED AREA ON THE HIGHLIGHTED MAP)
* From 10 PM CDT this evening through Sunday morning
* Another round of showers and thunderstorms are likely to move
across northern IL late tonight into early Sunday morning. These
storms will be capable of producing localized heavy rainfall
rates in excess of one inch per hour. Areas along and near the
I-80 corridor are the most susceptible to flash flooding given
this area was hit hard with 2 to 7 inches of rainfall on
Friday. For this reason, it will not take much additional
rainfall to result in a renewed flash flooding threat.
* Rivers and streams may exhibit renewed rapid rises and quickly
go out of their banks.