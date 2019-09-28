Eleven year old among two shot on I-80/94 in Northwest Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gary, IN -- An 11-year-old child and a 23-year-old man were shot while driving on Interstate 80/94 in Northwest Indiana near Burr street.

Indiana State Police say the two were headed westbound in a gray Kia just before 5:30 last night when shots were fired. Police say a dark colored crossover type vehicle pulled alongside them and fired shots. The 11-year-old was struck once in the leg and the 23-ear old was shot several times in the legs. They were North Lake Methodist Hospital in Gary with non-life threatening injuries. Two other passengers in the Kia were not injured.

A Ford Focus and a Subaru Outback were also hit with gunfire, but no occupants were injured.

Police are still investigating the incident, but the preliminary investigation suggested the shooting was targeted, and not driven by road rage.