× Beach Hazards and Lakeshore Flooding along the Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline

..BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... ...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ..Northeast winds will strengthen, gusting over 20 mph today.. The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Lakeshore Flood Advisory...which is in effect from noon today to 11 PM CDT this evening. A Beach Hazards Statement has also been issued. This Beach Hazards Statement is in effect from 7 AM CDT this morning through Sunday evening. * LAKE SHORE FLOODING. * HIGH WAVE ACTION AND DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS EXPECTED. * LOCATION...Along the beaches and coastline of northeastern Illinois. * FORECAST WAVE HEIGHTS...5 to 8 feet and occasionally as high as 10 feet. * TIMING...Noon today to 11 PM CDT this evening for the Lakeshore Flood Advisory and 7 AM CDT this morning through Sunday evening for the Beach Hazards Statement. * IMPACTS....Spray may reach portions of Lakeshore Drive or adjacent bike paths in downtown Chicago. Minor beach erosion may occur as well at northeastern Illinois beaches.