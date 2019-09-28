Beach Hazards and Lakeshore Flooding along the Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline

Posted 5:41 AM, September 28, 2019, by , Updated at 05:43AM, September 28, 2019

High waves cause flooding on Lake Shore Drive on October 31, 2014.

..BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM
7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY 
EVENING...

...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT 
FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM CDT THIS 
EVENING...

..Northeast winds will strengthen, gusting over 20 mph today..

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Lakeshore
Flood Advisory...which is in effect from noon today to 11 PM CDT
this evening. A Beach Hazards Statement has also been issued.
This Beach Hazards Statement is in effect from 7 AM CDT this
morning through Sunday evening.

* LAKE SHORE FLOODING.



* HIGH WAVE ACTION AND DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS EXPECTED.

* LOCATION...Along the beaches and coastline of northeastern
  Illinois.

* FORECAST WAVE HEIGHTS...5 to 8 feet and occasionally as high as
  10 feet.

* TIMING...Noon today to 11 PM CDT this evening for the Lakeshore
  Flood Advisory and 7 AM CDT this morning through Sunday evening
  for the Beach Hazards Statement.

* IMPACTS....Spray may reach portions of Lakeshore Drive or
  adjacent bike paths in downtown Chicago. Minor beach erosion may
  occur as well at northeastern Illinois beaches.
