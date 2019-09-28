High waves cause flooding on Lake Shore Drive on October 31, 2014.
Beach Hazards and Lakeshore Flooding along the Illinois Lake Michigan shoreline
..BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM
7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...
...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT
FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
..Northeast winds will strengthen, gusting over 20 mph today..
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Lakeshore
Flood Advisory...which is in effect from noon today to 11 PM CDT
this evening. A Beach Hazards Statement has also been issued.
This Beach Hazards Statement is in effect from 7 AM CDT this
morning through Sunday evening.
* LAKE SHORE FLOODING.
* HIGH WAVE ACTION AND DANGEROUS SWIMMING CONDITIONS EXPECTED.
* LOCATION...Along the beaches and coastline of northeastern
Illinois.
* FORECAST WAVE HEIGHTS...5 to 8 feet and occasionally as high as
10 feet.
* TIMING...Noon today to 11 PM CDT this evening for the Lakeshore
Flood Advisory and 7 AM CDT this morning through Sunday evening
for the Beach Hazards Statement.
* IMPACTS....Spray may reach portions of Lakeshore Drive or
adjacent bike paths in downtown Chicago. Minor beach erosion may
occur as well at northeastern Illinois beaches.