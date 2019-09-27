Suburban mail carrier investigated after seen on camera kissing elderly woman in her home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILMETTE, Ill. — Postal inspectors are investigating a north suburban mailman who was caught on camera kissing an elderly resident.

Relatives of an 89-year-old woman told Wilmette police about the postal worker who repeatedly went inside the woman’s home.

According to a police report, video from a Ring camera inside the kitchen captured the mailman telling the woman he loved her and then hugging and kissing the woman on the lips.

Relatives told police the woman is not able to make decisions for herself and the encounters happened while a caretaker was away.

Wilmette police said the mail carrier has been removed from delivering mail and the case has been turned over to postal inspectors.