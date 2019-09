CHICAGO — Friday is set to be a total washout in Chicagoland.

An initial round of showers and thunderstorm is making it’s way through the area for the lunch hour.

More is expected later with periods of showers and storms, some potentially reaching severe levels this evening.

Hail and strong wind gusts are possible. Rain totals will reach anywhere between 1 and 3 inches.

