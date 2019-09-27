Saying goodbye to the Cubs: A salute to 72 years on WGN

Friday’s contest between the Chicago Cubs and St Louis Cardinals marked the final broadcast of Cubs baseball on WGN after 72 consecutive seasons.

It was the longest-running partnership in sports broadcasting anywhere in the world dating back to the dawn of television.

The Cubs organization will be starting it’s own cable network beginning next year, meaning there will be no more "free over-the-air" telecasts of Cubs games.

It’s never easy to say goodbye, but goodbye is also a reminder of how lucky we were to have a relationship that makes the farewell so hard.

WGN’s Mike Lowe brings us a salute to the men and women of WGN Sports and the memorable voices and moments that created decades of memories.

