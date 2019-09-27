No CTA Blue Line service for 9 days between Rosemont and O’Hare starting Friday

CHICAGO — Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, the CTA will suspend service for nine days on its Blue Line between Rosemont and O'Hare for track and signal work.

Shuttle buses will be in place to get commuters between Rosemont and the airport.

The CTA is urging riders to allow at least an extra 20-30 minutes of travel time during daytime hours and longer during late evening and overnight hours. Those traveling to O'Hare Airport for a flight, should be sure to plan ahead.

Normal service will resume at 4 a.m. Oct. 7.

For more details, go to: www.transitchicago.com

 

