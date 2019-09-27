Midday Fix: Toronzo Cannon performs live

Toronzo Cannon

Toronzo Cannon’s new Alligator Records album (released on September 20) is called The Preacher, The Politician or The Pimp.

https://www.toronzocannon.com/

Events:

Monday, September 1, 2019

City Winery

1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago, IL

312-733-9463

8:00 p.m.

Ticket price: $10 advance / $12 day of show

Ticket buyers will be entered into a raffle for a signed guitar and the raffle will take place during the show.

http://www.citywinery.com/chicago/

+

Tuesday, October 1, 2019

Bluesday Tuesday

FitzGerald’s

6615 W. Roosevelt Rd., Berwyn, IL

708-788-2118

7:00 p.m.

Ticket price: $10

http://www.fitzgeraldsnightclub.com/

*Both record release events (September 30 and October 1) will offer ½ off admission price to CTA employees with ID.*

