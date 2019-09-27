Midday Fix: Toronzo Cannon performs live
Toronzo Cannon
Toronzo Cannon’s new Alligator Records album (released on September 20) is called The Preacher, The Politician or The Pimp.
https://www.toronzocannon.com/
Events:
Monday, September 1, 2019
City Winery
1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago, IL
312-733-9463
8:00 p.m.
Ticket price: $10 advance / $12 day of show
Ticket buyers will be entered into a raffle for a signed guitar and the raffle will take place during the show.
http://www.citywinery.com/chicago/
+
Tuesday, October 1, 2019
Bluesday Tuesday
FitzGerald’s
6615 W. Roosevelt Rd., Berwyn, IL
708-788-2118
7:00 p.m.
Ticket price: $10
http://www.fitzgeraldsnightclub.com/
*Both record release events (September 30 and October 1) will offer ½ off admission price to CTA employees with ID.*