Mexican theater company cancels performance after visas denied

CHICAGO — A Mexican Theater company that was supposed to perform at the National Museum of Mexican Art in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood canceled their performances because they were denied visas to work in the country.

The company, Once Once Producciones, was supposed to perform the play “La Tia Mariela” from Sept. 26 through Sept. 29 as part of the 3rd Chicago International Theater Festival.

On Sept. 24, the NMAA tweeted “We are sad to announce that we have had to cancel the performance of “La Tia Mariela” due to circumstances beyond our control. We appreciate your continued support for Latino theater, and we apologize for this inconvenience.”

The tweet included a picture of some of the actors with the caption, “The U.S Department of Immigration Services has officially denied touring visas for the cast and crew of “La Tia Mariela.” Unfortunately, performances for this production are cancelled.”

The U.S Department of Immigration Services has officially denied touring visas for the cast and crew of "La Tia Mariela." Unfortunately, performances for this production are cancelled.