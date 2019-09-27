Man dies after being caught in machinery in Schaumburg

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — An employee of a metal supply company has died after apparently being caught in machinery at a suburban Chicago plant.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office says 26-year-old Adrian Gomez of Crystal Lake was pronounced dead Thursday at EMJ Metals in Schaumburg.

A representative of the company didn’t immediately comment on the death.

Schaumburg police have started and investigation and the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration says it’s also investigating the apparent accident.

