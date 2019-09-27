Man arrested, charged after 2 women attacked on suburban bike path

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. — Police have arrested a man suspected of attacking two women on a suburban bike path.

Police and SWAT teams took Angel Reinaldo-Cardoza, 48, into custody Friday.

Police said he was charged with two counts of attempted murder. He was also charged with armed violence and aggravated battery. Police said more charges may be forthcoming.

The two women were attacked Tuesday near the Ridgefield Trace bike trail in Crystal Lake. Police said the women were struck with a hammer by a man on a bike.