Lunchbreak: Beef & Broccoli and a Scotch Cocktail with details on Bon Appetit’s Chicago Gourmet

Event:

Bon Appétit presents Chicago Gourmet, September 28-29, 2019

Location: Millennium Park

Time:     9/28: noon-6 p.m.

9/29: noon-5 p.m.

Tickets: http://www.chicagogourmet.org

For more info on Chef Jamie Bissonnette and Epicurious Digital Editor David Tamarkin:

http://www.jamiebiss.com/

https://www.epicurious.com/

Recipes:

Beef and Broccoli

 INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 heads broccoli, florets, stems peeled and julienned
  • 1 pound flank steak
  • 1 quart cola (any brand)
  • 2 tablespoons minced garlic
  • 2 tablespoons minced ginger
  • 2 bunch scallions, cut (see directions)
  • 1 bunch Thai basil
  • 1/2 cup soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon sambal chili sauce
  • 1/2 cup canola oil
  • pepper in a grinder to taste
  • 1 red bell peppers, sliced
  • 1 large red onion, sliced
  • 1 cup chicken stock, or water
  • 2-3 tablespoons oyster sauce
  • Serve with 2 cups cooked jasmine rice

 INSTRUCTIONS:

  • Slice & marinade steak in cola for 4-24 hours (preferably overnight)
  • Steam broccoli florets just before starting the stir fry (using a steam basket; or you can microwave them)
  • In a nonstick pan, or wok, sear the sliced steak in canola oil. Discard cola. Remove from pan
  • Using sesame oil, stir fry the scallion bottoms (saving the tops for garnish), garlic and ginger
  • Add onions, red bell peppers and broccoli stems. Cool for 2 minutes to soften onions
  • Add broccoli florets, stock, Sambal, soy sauce and oyster sauce
  • Taste and adjust seasoning
  • Tear Thai basil and scallion tops. Add to the dish
  • Serve over rice

 The Winterized Penicillin

INGREDIENTS:

  1. For the honey-ginger syrup:
    • 1 (6″) piece fresh ginger, unpeeled, thinly sliced
    • 3/4 cup honey
  2. For the cocktail:
    • 2 ounces blended scotch
    • 1 ounce fresh grapefruit juice
    • 1/2 ounce single malt scotch (such as Laphroaig)

 INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Make the honey-ginger syrup:
    1. Bring ginger, honey, and 1 cup water to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Cook, stirring, until honey has dissolved. Gently simmer, uncovered, 30 minutes. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve into a small bowl; discard solids. Let cool to room temperature.
  2. Make the cocktail:
    1. Combine blended scotch, grapefruit juice, and 1 oz. honey-ginger syrup in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Cover; shake vigorously until outside is frosty, about 20 seconds. Strain into a rocks glass, preferably with a single large ice cube. Top off with single malt scotch.
  3. Do Ahead:
    1. Cooled ginger-honey syrup can made 2 weeks ahead. Store in an airtight container and chill.

 

 

