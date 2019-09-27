Lunchbreak: Beef & Broccoli and a Scotch Cocktail with details on Bon Appetit’s Chicago Gourmet
Chef Jamie Bissonnette and Epicurious Digital Editor David Tamarkin
Event:
Bon Appétit presents Chicago Gourmet, September 28-29, 2019
Location: Millennium Park
Time: 9/28: noon-6 p.m.
9/29: noon-5 p.m.
Tickets: http://www.chicagogourmet.org
For more info on Chef Jamie Bissonnette and Epicurious Digital Editor David Tamarkin:
Recipes:
Beef and Broccoli
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 heads broccoli, florets, stems peeled and julienned
- 1 pound flank steak
- 1 quart cola (any brand)
- 2 tablespoons minced garlic
- 2 tablespoons minced ginger
- 2 bunch scallions, cut (see directions)
- 1 bunch Thai basil
- 1/2 cup soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon sambal chili sauce
- 1/2 cup canola oil
- pepper in a grinder to taste
- 1 red bell peppers, sliced
- 1 large red onion, sliced
- 1 cup chicken stock, or water
- 2-3 tablespoons oyster sauce
- Serve with 2 cups cooked jasmine rice
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Slice & marinade steak in cola for 4-24 hours (preferably overnight)
- Steam broccoli florets just before starting the stir fry (using a steam basket; or you can microwave them)
- In a nonstick pan, or wok, sear the sliced steak in canola oil. Discard cola. Remove from pan
- Using sesame oil, stir fry the scallion bottoms (saving the tops for garnish), garlic and ginger
- Add onions, red bell peppers and broccoli stems. Cool for 2 minutes to soften onions
- Add broccoli florets, stock, Sambal, soy sauce and oyster sauce
- Taste and adjust seasoning
- Tear Thai basil and scallion tops. Add to the dish
- Serve over rice
The Winterized Penicillin
INGREDIENTS:
- For the honey-ginger syrup:
- 1 (6″) piece fresh ginger, unpeeled, thinly sliced
- 3/4 cup honey
- For the cocktail:
- 2 ounces blended scotch
- 1 ounce fresh grapefruit juice
- 1/2 ounce single malt scotch (such as Laphroaig)
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Make the honey-ginger syrup:
- Bring ginger, honey, and 1 cup water to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Cook, stirring, until honey has dissolved. Gently simmer, uncovered, 30 minutes. Strain through a fine-mesh sieve into a small bowl; discard solids. Let cool to room temperature.
- Make the cocktail:
- Combine blended scotch, grapefruit juice, and 1 oz. honey-ginger syrup in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Cover; shake vigorously until outside is frosty, about 20 seconds. Strain into a rocks glass, preferably with a single large ice cube. Top off with single malt scotch.
- Do Ahead:
- Cooled ginger-honey syrup can made 2 weeks ahead. Store in an airtight container and chill.