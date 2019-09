× Infant among 3 shot on city’s South Side

CHICAGO — A baby was among three people shot on the city’s South Side Friday evening.

The shooting happened near 71st Street and Jeffrey Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. Police said a 6-month-old boy was grazed in the leg and taken to a hospital in good condition.

A 28-year-old man and a 65-year-old man was also shot. They are expected to survived.

No one has been taken into custody.

No further information was provided.