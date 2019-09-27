Illinois State Police investigating after viral road rage video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Illinois State Police is asking for the public's help after a violent road rage incident was caught on video.

The incident was recorded on a phone in the northbound lanes of I-57 near Halsted Street around 7 a.m. Thursday.

The video, which was posted on social media, shows the driver of a black car in the center lane swinging a bat while cutting in front of a Hyundai in the left lane. The driver of the black car then gets out, swinging the bat some more. A passenger gets out of the Hyundai and pulls the woman out of the black car. They start to fight, then the woman driving the Hyundai also gets out and jumps into the fray.

No witnesses or any of the participants in the brawl were still on the scene when police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 847-294-4400.