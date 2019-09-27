Friday Forecaster gives shoutout to his teacher, Ms. Fancy

Posted 8:28 AM, September 27, 2019, by , Updated at 08:29AM, September 27, 2019

Friday Forecaster: Jack McKinney, 3rd grade, Queen of Angels School

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.