Floods and hail open last weekend of September

Severe thunderstorms erupted across the Midwest Friday afternoon and evening, leaving a swath of hail and flooding rains. The corridor of training storms extended from Kansas City, to the south suburbs of Chicago, north of a front that separated summerlike weather from cool air. High temperatures reached the low 90s across central Illinois Friday afternoon, while Chicago-area readings peaked in the 60s. Southwest winds just a thousand feet above the ground lifted the steamy air to our south into 50,000-foot tall clouds that produced rainfall amounts in excess of 6 inches, prompting a flash flood warning south of interstate 88. Tennis ball size hail pelted Grant Park, Illinois. Storms are to subside and settle south of the metro area by Saturday as cool, northeast winds lock in. More storms are possible across Chicago late Saturday night and early Sunday as tropical air begins to return.
