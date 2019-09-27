× Flooding reports along and south of Interstate-80 this Friday evening

Thunderstorm downpours producing rainfall

at the rate of 1 to 3-inches per hour and 5 to

6-inch-plus storm totals have produced multiple

reports of flooding along and south of the interstate-80

corridor between 8:30PM and 9:25PM CDT…

…Crown Point in Lake County, Indiana…flooding Lake Street and Greenwood Ave …

…Peotone in Will County reports flooding of numerous streets across the area..

six-inches of water running across a portion of West Corning Ave..road closed..

spotter reports 5.82-inches of rain as of 9:04PM CDT

…Channahon in Grundy County reports portions of Hansel road closed – flooding

…Manteno in Will County...water rescue at Kennedy RD and Route 52

…Joliet in Will County reports street flooding at Onieida Street and Hammes Ave.

…Carbon Hill in Will County reports storm total 6.35-inches of rain thus far

…Ottawa in LaSalle County reports storm total rainfall of 3.46-inches as of 9PM..

…Seneca in LaSalle County reports flooding near Main Street and US 6

…Country Club Hills in Cook County – observer reports storm total 6.73-inches