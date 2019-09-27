× Flash Flood watch in effect for a good portion of the Chicago area through late tonight – Flash Flood Warning for portions of Livingston and LaSalle Counties until 7:30PM CDT

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... ...Dark Green-shaded area on headlined map... The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of Illinois and northwest Indiana, including the following areas, in Illinois, Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, La Salle, Lee, Livingston, Ogle, and Will. In northwest Indiana, Benton, Jasper, Lake IN, Newton, and Porter. * Through late tonight * Waves of thunderstorms will produce torrential rainfall with hourly rainfall rates of one to two inches or more at times. Including rain that has already fallen, some locations may observe rainfall totals of over five inches. * Rivers and streams may exhibit rapid rises and quickly go out of their banks.

..A FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL LIVINGSTON AND SOUTH CENTRAL LA SALLE COUNTIES... At 200 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a line of heavy thunderstorms extending from near Minonk to near Pontiac. Doppler radar estimates and automated rain gauges have indicated one to three inches of rain across the warned area, with isolated higher amounts. Flash flooding may begin at any time. Areas most likely to experience flooding include... Pontiac, Flanagan, Graymont and Dana. This includes the following streams... Diamond Creek, Mole Creek, Rooks Creek, and the headwaters of the Vermilion River.